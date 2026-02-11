Whiteside County property transfers for Feb. 2-6, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Timothy J. Canady and Lorrie M. Canady to Molly A. Gunthrie and Jason Gelwicks, 615 9TH ST W, STERLING, $125,000

David L. Seidel and Janice F. Seidel to Jeremy J. Canady, 407 2ND AVE, ROCK FALLS, $83,000

Mavco Sterling Llc to West Wind Corners Inc, Teresa L. Knox Trust, and Joel J. Knox Trustee, $1,734,000

James D. Lewis Jr. to Craig Sipes and Katherine Sipes, 18683 MALVERN RD, MORRISON, $80,000

Ed W. Pyrek to Jorge Mendez, 1505 14TH AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $21,000

Mark Koehler to Angelica Davis and Wendy Seibert, 509 9TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $125,000

Charlotte R. Houzenga to Marvin V. Houzenga, 19941 MATTHEW RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Jd Wesley Inc and J D Wesley Inc to Dasmir Dalipi, 2602 E LINCOLNWAY, STERLING, $365,000

Kay D. Ferris Trust and James S. Ferris Trust to Jennifer Kroll and John Richard Kroll, 1408 AVE D, STERLING, $307,500

Thomas P. Mullen, Joseph M. Mullen, Ann T. Mullen, Alex J. Taylor, Erin M. Taylor, and Esther M. Mullen Estate to Eugene R. Mcbride, and Wanda L. Mcbride, 1403 21ST ST W, STERLING, $175,000

Nicholas P. Daniel to Jacquelyne Gonzalez, 502 11TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $255,000

Ryan Padilla and Aracely Padilla to Ryan Padilla and Aracely Padilla, 1312 SINNISSIPPI PARK RD, STERLING, $0.00

Quit Claims

Kyle Wyckstandt to Erica Wyckstandt, 2609 HILL DRIVE E, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

David L. Seidel and Janice F. Seidel to Jeremy J. Canady, 2 Parcels: 11-28-440-004 and 11-28-440-022, $0.00

M5 Industries Llc and Central Series to City of Sterling, 701 1ST AVE, STERLING, 0.00

Brandon Wise to Hadden M. Wise, 508 3RD AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Parveen K. Varma and Nirmal Varma to Parveen Kumar Varma Trust and Varma Nirmal Trust, 3903 HILLCREST LN, STERLING, $0.00

Donald E. Conklen Jr. and Laura M. Conklen to Dec Property Llc, 601 10TH AVE, ROCK FALLS; 518 10TH ST W, ROCK FALLS; and 516 10TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Donald E. Conklen Jr. to Donald E. Conklen Jr. and Laura M. Conklen, 1 Parcel: 17-08-478-006, $0.00

Mark A. Searing to Mark A. Searing and Debra L. Searing, 1305 2ND ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Donald T. Skibbe Estate to Mary Elizabeth Dombroski, 19726 BLUE GOOSE RD, MORRISON, $84,960