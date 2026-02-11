Fritts seeks nominations for 2026 Women to Watch event

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is requesting nominations for the annual Women to Watch event, hosted by Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie.

This event is hosted in Springfield to honor female leaders from across the state and allow them to network and build connections.

“My office is excited to be accepting nominations for local women leaders to attend the annual Women to Watch event,” Fritts said. “This is an opportunity for constituents to highlight and celebrate the women who are leading by example. Any woman who lives in the 74th District and is actively leading in her industry, field or our community is eligible to be nominated.”

Nominations can be submitted via email to Fritts@ILHouseGOP.org. Please include the name, contact information and reason for each nomination made.

Nominations are due by Feb. 17.