Tampico hosts community events throughout February

Ronald Reagan's Birthplace and Museum is located in the 100 block of South Main Street in Tampico.

Ronald Reagan's Birthplace and Museum is located in the 100 block of South Main Street in Tampico. (Earleen Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

Upcoming February events in Tampico include:

  • Thursdays, Feb. 12, 19 and 26: At 1 p.m., Senior Games will be played, with card and dice games, with a $1 donation to cover expenses. Then at 5 p.m., Mexican Train Dominoes will be played, with prizes and refreshments in the First United Methodist Church basement for a $5 donation to cover prizes and the cost of using the basement. Use the south entry for handicap entrance.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 18: At 11:30 a.m., Tampico Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 1570’s meal and meeting will be at the Break Room. New members are always welcome.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 24: At 6 p.m., the Tampico Area Historical Society’s monthly meeting will feature Jenee Blackert talking about the history of Tampico. At the January meeting, a memorial was discussed for Ronald Sharp, who provided many pictures and videos that are saved in his archives file.  
