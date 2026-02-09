Tampico hosts community events throughout February

Upcoming February events in Tampico include:
- Thursdays, Feb. 12, 19 and 26: At 1 p.m., Senior Games will be played, with card and dice games, with a $1 donation to cover expenses. Then at 5 p.m., Mexican Train Dominoes will be played, with prizes and refreshments in the First United Methodist Church basement for a $5 donation to cover prizes and the cost of using the basement. Use the south entry for handicap entrance.
- Wednesday, Feb. 18: At 11:30 a.m., Tampico Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 1570’s meal and meeting will be at the Break Room. New members are always welcome.
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: At 6 p.m., the Tampico Area Historical Society’s monthly meeting will feature Jenee Blackert talking about the history of Tampico. At the January meeting, a memorial was discussed for Ronald Sharp, who provided many pictures and videos that are saved in his archives file.