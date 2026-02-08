West Carroll grad Emma Randecker sets Northern Iowa’s 200 record

College track & field

West Carroll’s Emma Randecker sets 200 record at UNI: Randecker, a freshman at the University of Northern Iowa, set the school’s indoor 200-meter dash record by one hundredth of a second on Saturday at Nebraska’s Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.

Her time of 24.11 broke UNI Athletics Hall of Famer Shantel Twiggs’ previous mark set in 1994.

She took third in the 200 and 400 over the weekend. Her 400 time of 55.33 was the fifth-fastest time in school history. She also ran on a school record relay in the 4x400 earlier this season.

Randecker won IHSA state titles at West Carroll in the 100, 200 and 400 as a senior in Class 1A.