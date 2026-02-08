Discover Dixon Ambassador Scholarship applications now open

Discover Dixon is now accepting applications for the Discover Dixon Ambassador Scholarship, available to graduating seniors from Dixon planning to continue their education in fall 2026.

The scholarship may be applied toward attendance at an accredited trades program or a 2- or 4-year college or university. The program is designed to support local students as they take the next step in their educational and career journeys.

Eligible students are encouraged to apply by Friday, May 1.

Complete scholarship details and application information can be found by clicking “Scholarship” at the top of the Discover Dixon website.

For more information about Discover Dixon and even more upcoming events, visit discoverdixon.com.