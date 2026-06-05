Oswego to conduct special census next spring that could bring in more revenue

Oswego could see an estimated $1.5 million in additional revenues annually from a special census set to take place next spring.

The village started the process to do a special census several years ago. Oswego is the largest municipality in Kendall County.

“Due to federal government shutdowns, the census office was unable to staff special census positions, which delayed the process,” Oswego finance director Andrea Lamberg said in a memo. “The village received word that the Census Bureau is now able to hire special census staff and the earliest a special census could be conducted is the spring of 2027.”

At Tuesday’s Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees are set to approve an agreement with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the special census. The special census is estimated to cost $977,448.

The last time the village had a special census done was in 2016. The 2020 decennial census the U.S. Census Bureau conducted showed Oswego with a population of 34,585.

Since that time, the village has seen significant growth. It is estimated the village has grown by 5,553 people, a 16% increase.

That would put the village’s population at 40,138. Lamberg said a payment of $977,448 must be given to the Census Bureau before any work on the special census is performed.

“That advanced payment will be adjusted to actual costs and additional billings or refunds will be made as appropriate,” she said.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman had previously said the additional revenues gained from the special census will help pay for projects like improving the intersection of Wolfs Crossing and Route 30 and bringing Lake Michigan water to Oswego.

“We’ve got all these big things that we need to get done and we need the funding to do it,” he said.