Joliet police investigating shooting at Riverwalk Homes

A welcome sign sits outside of Riverwalk Homes on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Officers are investigating a report of a shooting on Thursday at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet.

At 8:46 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the incident in the 300 block of North Broadway Street at Riverwalk Homes apartment complex, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a “large crowd gathered outside the apartment complex” and multiple people were “actively fighting,” according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers worked to disperse the crowd and deescalate the disturbance but several people continued fighting and resisted officers’ “efforts to restore order,” English said.

Steven Brown, 33, of Joliet, was arrested on probable cause of aggravated resisting arrest.

During the investigation, officers recovered spent shell casings in the area and discovered three unoccupied vehicles and a nearby building had been struck by gunfire, English said.

One of the responding officers was injured, hospitalized for treatment and later released, English said.

No other injuries were reported, he said.

Anyone with video footage or information on the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigations division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.