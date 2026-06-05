Morris Library takes teens to see “Romeo and Juliet” at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Morris Library Teen Trip to "Romeo and Juliet" — $10, July 17 (Photo Provided By Morris Area Public Library)

The Morris Area Public Library is offering teens a chance to see Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival on Friday, July 17. The $10 trip includes a bus ride from the library, admission to the performance, and a catered box dinner.

The bus departs at 5:30 p.m. and returns around 11:30 p.m.

The Sanford Teen Endowment through the Community Foundation of Grundy County is sponsoring the trip, keeping the cost low for local teens.

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival, established in 1978, is a professional repertory company that draws more than 10,000 patrons each season. This year’s production of “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by María Amenábar Farias, will be performed in an outdoor theater setting.

Teens can register at www.morrislibrary.com/tickets. Space is limited. For more information, call 815-942-6880 or visit www.morrislibrary.com.