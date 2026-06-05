McHenry County College celebrates graduates: ‘So many inspiring stories of transformation’

McHenry County College recognized 913 graduates at its Spring 2026 commencement on May 16, 2026, at the Crystal Lake campus. (Photos provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College saw a record number of students participate in graduation this spring – so many that the school divided its commencement activities into two sessions.

Slightly over 900 graduates were recognized at two ceremonies, one for those earning associate degrees in applied science or general students and for certifications. The second event celebrated those earning transfer associate degrees in science, engineering science or fine arts.

McHenry County College President Clint Gabbard congratulates a student at the college's Spring 2026 commencement on May 16, 2026, at the Crystal Lake campus. (Photos provided by McHenry County College)

All told, students earned degrees or certificates from 109 different programs, with the largest being the arts, science and engineering science associate degrees along with AAS in registered nursing and certificates for nursing assistant, emergency medical technician and firefighter, the college said in a news release.

Several new programs also saw their first class of graduates, including iOS development certificate with integrated AI, Android with integrated AI certificate, introduction to graphic design certificate and Python certificate.

Days before the two graduations, more than 30 nursing graduates were also recognized at a pinning ceremony, where they were symbolically welcomed into the profession by nurse faculty.

MCC also recognized 79 high school students graduating from the Dual Degree program, meaning they earned both a high school diploma and an associate degree at the same time. Those included 20 students from Huntley, 23 from Woodstock North, 17 from Woodstock and 19 from Harvard.

Among the hundreds of graduates, 208 earned honors or high honors with a GPA of 3.5 or greater, the college said.

“We have the privilege of witnessing so many inspiring stories of transformation,” MCC President Clint Gabbard said in the release. “Our graduates have demonstrated extraordinary perseverance. Many balanced work, family responsibilities, or financial challenges; some pursued one career path before needing to switch to another – so many people starting, stopping, and finding a way to start again. In choosing to complete this journey, they’ve proven to themselves how capable they are, and they leave MCC better prepared to make a difference in their communities and careers.”

McHenry County College recognized 913 graduates at its Spring 2026 commencement on May 16, 2026, at the Crystal Lake campus. (Photos provided by McHenry County College)

Kevin Riley and Molly Stockwell were the student speakers at their respectively ceremonies.

“When you get an opportunity, take it, make it work for you, and run as far as you can with it,” Riley said in his commencement address. “Just being willing opens doors in life. Even when the world is a hard place, we carry everything we need to face it.”

Stockwell reflected on the personal growth students experienced at MCC, saying: “Here, you are writing your own story and making your own direction. There are people here who guide you along the way, but ultimately you are the director. As we walk across this stage today and receive our degrees, we’re not just closing a chapter; we’re stepping into the next act with the confidence to write whatever comes next.”