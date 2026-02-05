Mlakar of FSB Wealth Group recognized as Distinguished Financial Professional

Cassandre Mlakar, wealth adviser at FSB Wealth Group, Shannon, has earned a place among LPL Financial’s Institution Ascent Club Program for 2025 – a distinction reserved for financial advisers and professionals who set the standard for excellence in financial guidance.

In today’s dynamic environment, Americans need more than advice – they need a collaborative partner who understands their goals and can help turn plans into progress.

Mlakar serves clients across northwest Illinois and beyond with comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, charitable giving, and estate planning.

“It’s a privilege to recognize Cassandre Mlakar and FSB Wealth Group for this remarkable accomplishment,” said Ken Hullings, executive vice president of institution client success at LPL Financial. “Financial professionals like Cassandre exemplify the valuable relationship and impact that financial professionals deliver.

“By leveraging the resources and collaborative environment of our institution model, investors are empowered to pursue their financial goals. We’re proud to support FSB Wealth Group and all our institutions who are shaping brighter financial futures within their communities.”

FSB Wealth Group has partnered with LPL Financial for over 15 years. Through LPL, institutions like banks and credit unions can leverage wealth management resources and support.