Annual Sauk Valley Wedding Expo set for Feb. 22 at Northland Mall

Couples planning their big day are invited to attend the annual Sauk Valley Wedding Expo, the area’s largest wedding showcase, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22.

The expo will take place at Northland Mall, located on Route 2 in Sterling.

Sponsored by Shaw Media, Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear, and 7:24 Fitness On The Rock, the expo offers engaged couples a convenient, one-stop opportunity to plan every detail of their wedding.

Attendees can explore exhibits featuring local wedding professionals, including florists, formalwear providers, event venues, photographers, and more. The event will also feature a fashion show highlighting the latest wedding and formalwear trends.

Admission is free, and each registered couple will be eligible to win a $250 gift certificate to use with the vendor of their choice. The winner must be present during the fashion show drawing to claim the prize.

For information, call Kelly Null at 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.