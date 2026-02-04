Dixon deputy police chief, two officers sworn in Monday

Dixon Deputy Police Chief Christopher Scott says a few words after being promoted to the position Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at Dixon’s City Council meeting. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon Police Department’s new deputy chief and two officers were sworn into their positions at Monday’s Dixon City Council meeting.

Dixon Deputy Police Chief Christopher Scott, previously a sergeant with the department, was promoted following the Jan. 30 retirement of former Deputy Chief Douglas Lehman.

Officers Griffey Rodriguez and Christian Yepsen were hired onto the department on Aug. 20, 2025, graduated from the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy in December and are currently in the department’s field training program.

Scott has been with the Dixon police for just over 8 years and has over 17 years of law enforcement experience. At the Dixon Police Department, he’s served as a patrol officer, designated officer in charge, school resource officer, detective, patrol sergeant, a member of the joint operations group and now is one of the department’s two deputy chiefs.

“Chris is someone who’s been a leader from Day 1,” Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins told Shaw Local. ”He’s super involved with all of our outreach programs. He leads by example."

Scott is an active leader in the Dixon Police Charitable Association, overseeing community outreach programs like the department’s annual Shop with a Cop and Clothes for Kids events. He also created the department’s scholarship award for high school students and two of the award’s prior recipients are now DPD officers.

“We are excited for what he will bring to the administrative level as he oversees patrol operations,” Bivins said.

After being sworn into the position, Scott thanked City Council members, his family, Bivins and Deputy Chief Aaron Simonton for trusting him in this new role. He also thanked Lehman for his mentorship throughout the past five months.

To all members of the Dixon Police Department, Scott said, “I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me. Leadership isn’t a title; it’s my responsibility. My role exists to support you. I work for you now.

“We will continue to be the greatest department in the state, if not the nation. I know that’s a bold statement to make, but I believe in you, and I believe in us. Our culture is like none other. My door is always open for you,” Scott said. “I won’t promise perfection, but I’ll promise support, honesty and fairness.”

Rodriguez grew up in Dixon and is a Dixon High School graduate. He attended Kishwaukee Community College and then Northern Illinois University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminology.

Rodriguez is “looking forward to building a strong connection with the community and giving back to his hometown by having a positive impact with those he encounters each day,” Bivins said.

Yepsen is from Princeton and graduated from Illinois Valley Community College with an associate degree in criminal justice.

Yepsen “wants to make a positive and meaningful impact within the community, and he is excited to begin his career here at the Dixon Police Department and serve beyond the badge,” Bivins said.