Dixon deputy police chief retires after 30 years in law enforcement

Dixon Police Deputy Chief Douglas Lehman retired Friday after three decades in law enforcement, the department has announced.

“Doug [Lehman] has been a staple in this department for years and we are beyond grateful for his service to DPD and the city of Dixon,” the department said in Friday’s news release.

Lehman was Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins’s first field training officer.

“He’s [Lehman] one of the best cops that that I’ve worked with. Kind of like my big brother in a lot of ways,” Bivins told Shaw Local. “He’s very good at officer safety, but he knows how to talk with people. He’s very well respected within the community.”

Lehman started his career in December 1995 as a deputy at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office before being hired by the Dixon department in September 1999. He served 27 years on patrol, earning the position of designated officer in charge and promoted to patrol sergeant in 2014 before becoming deputy chief in 2022.

Lehman took on specialized roles, such as serving on the tactical response team, and as a department sniper, a field training officer, a firearms instructor and a bicycle officer. He was also instrumental in launching the Eddie Eagle Program, which teaches children about gun safety.

“He did a lot of years on patrol, and that’s very challenging to do, working the different shifts and dealing with the bad stuff, day in and day out. He made it, so I’m proud of him and thankful for all of his advice along the way,” Bivins said.

Taking over as one of the department’s two deputy chiefs will be Dixon Police Sgt. Chris Scott.

Scott has been with the Dixon Police Department for just over eight years and has over 17 years of experience in law enforcement. At the Dixon Police Department he’s served as patrol officer, designated officer in charge, school resource officer, detective and patrol sergeant.

“Chris is someone who’s been a leader from day one,” Bivins said. ”He sees the big picture. He’s very innovative and forward thinking. He’s super involved with all of our outreach programs. He leads by example. He’s well respected within the department."