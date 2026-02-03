Prairie Brome Solar supports local effort to help children in Lee County

A crowd gathers on the lawn of the grist mill at Franklin Creek State Park on June 22, 2024, for a summer solstice celebration and fundraiser for the park. (Alex T. Paschal)

Prairie Brome Solar is investing in a local initiative that helps children feel safe, heard and supported during the earliest stages of healing after abuse.

Through its fourth-quarter Community Grant Program, Prairie Brome Solar invested $10,000 across several Lee County organizations, including Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center. Shining Star will use its portion of the funding to strengthen child forensic interview and advocacy services that provide children who have experienced abuse with a safe place to be heard and help families take their first steps toward healing.

“This support will make a meaningful difference in the community by helping us further our mission of transforming victims of child abuse into survivors,” Jessica Cash, executive director of Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, said in a news release. “It allows us to keep showing up for children in some of their hardest moments by strengthening the services and resources they need to move forward with safety, support and hope, and grow into a stronger generation.”

Prairie Brome Solar’s Community Grant Program is designed to be accessible to organizations of all sizes, recognizing that local nonprofits and community organizations are often balancing limited time and resources. The goal is to reduce barriers to participation and ensure more local leaders can access support for the work they do every day.

“We take seriously the responsibility of contributing lasting, meaningful and positive change in the communities we have the privilege to serve,” said Anne-Marie Williams, director of Community Relations at Geenex, the parent company of Prairie Brome Solar. “Developing a solar project takes time, and we believe being part of a community means showing up along the way by listening, building relationships, and supporting the local organizations creating real impact for residents.”

Additional fourth-quarter grant recipients included:

Dixon Park District: Funds will be used to build a shelter with functional restrooms and a water fountain at Page Park.

Franklin Creek Conservation Association: Funding will support upgrades and repairs to the elevator in the historic grist mill, helping to ensure the building meets current ADA requirements and improves accessibility for all visitors.

Paw Paw Public Library District: Funds will be used to replenish nonfiction books for children and junior readers.

Sinnissippi Centers: Funds will be used to supplement operational costs for the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery program, including housing and structured programming.

Valor Support Project: Funds will be used to further the organization’s mission to honor, empower and uplift veterans, first responders and their families.

Woodlawn Arts Academy: Funds will help Woodlawn avoid raising tuition and continue offering quality arts programming for children and audiences in Lee County.

Prairie Brome Solar will accept grant applications for the 2026 first quarter of the Community Grant Program until March 15. Applicants can apply at prairiebromesolar.com/grant-program. Applicants who have applied before are encouraged to reapply each quarter.