Frank Swine-atra to visit Fulton’s Wild Winter Wednesday program Feb. 11

The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton will present a Wild Winter Wednesday program Feb. 11 featuring Sandy Bartels of Midwest Pets for Life and her pet pig Frank Swine-atra.

Bartels was born and raised in Clinton and has been involved with animal welfare most of her life. She was executive director of the Clinton Humane Society from 2011-2014 and then created the Midwest Pets for Life enterprise.

The spokespigs help spread the message with their adventures and stories. They are intelligent and comical animals.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats. The program begins about 9:15 a.m. The building, located at 110 10th Ave., is disability accessible.

The program is free and open to the public.

If River Bend schools are canceled, delayed or have remote learning, the WWW program is canceled.