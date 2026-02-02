Millers to salute Fulton’s small businesses at Feb. 10 event

Jackie Wilkin, owner of Rooted Boutique in downtown Fulton, stands behind the counter of her shop, which marked its fifth anniversary in 2025. (Brandon Clark)

The Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Dutch Windmill wish to support and encourage Fulton small businesses.

Over the past year, all of the downtown businesses in Fulton have struggled dealing with the bridge repairs and updating of three blocks on Fourth Street.

The community salutes them for their tenacity and determination to make the most of the circumstances. The Millers especially wish to highlight four relatively new businesses to the downtown.

The Millers plan to host a panel discussion on “Secrets to a Successful Boutique” featuring owners/operators of Lashed Out, Reverie, Rooted and Homemade Hippie. All of these small businesses have a unique story of success to share.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, in the Windmill Cultural Center at 111 10th Ave. in Fulton. Those attending will hear the thoughts of these new owners/operators on how to build a business amid today’s economic atmosphere. There will be a short time for questions and answers, followed by light refreshments.

The monthly programs are free and open to the public. The facility is accessible. For more information, call 563-249-6115, or check out Facebook for de Immigrant Windmill and Windmill Cultural Center or go to www.cityoffulton.us.