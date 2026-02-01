Sterling’s Christ Lutheran School celebrates Lutheran Schools week

Christ Lutheran School in Sterling celebrated Lutheran Schools week from Jan. 26-30. (Photo provided by Christ Lutheran School)

Christ Lutheran School in Sterling celebrated Lutheran Schools week from Jan. 26-30.

CLS has been providing quality Christian education to children from Pre-K to eighth grade for over 40 years. This week, in addition to their regular studies and activities, the children participated in each day’s theme by dressing up and working collectively on various activities.

This year’s theme was “Let’s Make a Joyful Noise, Psalm 98:4″.

Monday: Joyful Noise in Praise (Dress like a piano and construct an instrument)

Tuesday: Joyful Noise in Worship (Dress in bright colors and whole school sing-a-long)

Wednesday: Joyful Noise in Service (Dress for your dream vacation and name that tune)

Thursday: Joyful Noise in Community (Favorite holiday dress and Escape Room)

Friday: Joyful Noise in Christ Alone (Dress like a snowman and indoor snowball fight)

While there is daily devotion held prior to classes beginning for the day, on Wednesdays a chapel service encourages students to begin their day singing and praising God for His gift of Jesus Christ.

Pastors, teachers, and staff participate in worship. Parents, grandparents and friends often join these devotions and chapel services.

For information on enrollment and registration, visit the CLS website at http://www.christlutheranschool.com or call the school at 815-625-3800.

CLS will host a “Discover CLS” event March 12. Come visit the classrooms during the day on March 12 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and/or from 4:30-6:30 p.m. A light supper will be available.