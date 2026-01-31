Lee, Whiteside and Ogle county property transfers for Jan. 19-23, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Maytown Ridge Farms Llc to Westin Patrick Montavon, 2 Parcels: 13-21-18-100-003 and 13-21-18-300-007, $552,219

Bradley A. Capes and Pamela G. Capes to Thomas S. Vinje and Laura J. Vinje, 1202 GREGDEN SHORES DR, STERLING, $375,000

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Vaughn M. Rhodes and Melissa M. Rhodes, 2 Parcels: 07-02-16-400-007 and 07-02-16-400-011, $48,280

James B. Feuchter and Diane Feuchter to Custom Underground Inc, 702 CARTWRIGHT, ASHTON, $394,000

H&r Dixon Realty Llc to Sondra Civitano, 520 THIRD STREET W, DIXON, $1,052,500

Jessie M. Perez and Jesse M. Perez to Adam C. Gerber and Kendall M. Gerber, 1902 W. 1ST ST., DIXON, $168,000

Larry J. Tincher and Donna Tincher to Carlos Alberto Cuevas Carrillo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-180-005, $19,000

Maytown Ridge Farms Llc to Andrew L. Montavon, 384 DOWNEY ROAD, AMBOY, $566,200

Andrew S. Kida and Kristen A. Barco Kida to Ryan Whitson and Kathleen Whitson, 511 RICHARDSON, ASHTON, $166,000

Quit Claims

Moore Family Land Llc and Moore Prime Properties Llc, 1315 GALENA AVE N, DIXON, $0.00

Kevin D. Johnson Sr. to Kevin D. Johnson Jr and Emma Johnson, 2077 GRAND DETOUR RD, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Maria M. Nieves Trustee and Robles Nieves Family Trust to Glen Mundell, 219 W PROVOST, AMBOY, $140,000

Deeds in Trust

Herbert L Carberg Trustee, Herbert L Carberg Revocable Trust, Carol Carlberg Trustee, and Carol Carlberg Revocable Trust to David D. Carlberg Trustee, Deborah A. Carlberg Trustee, David D. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, and Deborah A. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 22-18-32-100-020, $10.00

Herbert L Carberg Trustee, Herbert L Carberg Revocable Trust, Carol Carlberg Trustee, and Carol Carlberg Revocable Trust to David D. Carlberg Trustee, Deborah A. Carlberg Trustee, David D. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, and Deborah A. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-17-25-300-003, $10.00

Debra L. Catalina to Debra L Catalina Trustee and Debra L. Catalina Living Trust, 1962 IL RT 26, DIXON, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Kyle Bahnsen to Superior Rentals Llc, 2207 4TH ST, FULTON, $23,000

Lincolnway Inc to Super Wash Real Estate Llc, 703 LINCOLNWAY RD W, MORRISON, $162,000

Aurelio Barrios to Luis Alberto Marroquin and Hermelinda Marroquin, 1204 14TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $100,000

Nathan K. Dahlstrom and Dustin T. Dahlstrom to Henry Brito and Gabrielle R. Brito, 910 WIKER DR, ROCK FALLS, $195,000

Donald W. Conklin, Mabel I Estate, Christopher A. Conklin, Donald W. Conklin Heir, and Christopher A. Conklin Heir to Nicholas Simmer and Deana Simmer, 1735 GRISWOLD AVENUE, STERLING, $182,000

Christine L. Jennings and Lawrence L. Jennings to Lakshmi Spirits Inc, 910 3RD ST E, STERLING, $200,000

Plotner Property Management Llc to John D. Moore Trustee and Moore Family Trust, 303 17TH AVE, STERLING, $265,000

Charles A. Davis Sr. and Sandra M. Davis to Brittany Fleming, 711 PARK PLACE, STERLING, $60,000

Sara A. Karlson Trustee, Stephanie L. Hermes Trust, David R. Lendman Trust, Rebecca L. Lendman Trust, Joan M. Padawan Trust, and Sara A. Karlson to Stephen R. Moore and Debra S Moore, 4 Parcels: 23-08-200-006, 23-08-400-002, 23-16-100-003, and 23-16-100-004, $3,293,050

David L. Temple to Jonathan J. Thulen and Jeannie M. Thulen, 200 CEDAR ST, MORRISON, $80,000

John D. Hostetler and Ellen L. Hostetler to James C. Henrekin and Lamonica L. Henrekin, 1 Parcel: 23-21-300-004, $95,795

Advantage One Credit Union to Brandi S. Leech, 210 GENESEE ST S, MORRISON, $100,000

Scott Smithee to Robert P. Kamman, 1004 SUNSET DR, ROCK FALLS, $256,250

David H. Thormahlen and Debra J. Thormahlen to Gregory Steven Wetzell and Stephanie Ann Wetzell, 17910 HURD RD PROPHETSTOWN, $1,040,260

Brian C. Fay to James A. Damewood and Miranda Bryan, 609 WASHINGTON ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $270,000

Karl A. Saville and Dawn A. Saville to Gary A. Feldkirchner and Marsha R. Feldkirchner, 16488 MALVERN RD, MORRISON, $400,000

Leon M. Miller and Edna W. Miller to Mark N. Pessman and Jill A. Pessman, 1 Parcel: 02-09-477-001, $270,000

Quit Claims

Kevin Kilker to Kevin Kilker and Sokhom Lorum Kilker, 9802 BURNS RD, FENTON, $0.00

Jeffrey A. Moore and Angela M. Moore to Moore Prime Properties Llc, 2411 ROCK FALLS RD E, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Monte J. Vankooten to Monte J. Vankooten Trustee and Monte Vankooten Trust, 306 14TH STREET W, STERLING, $0.00

Sherrie A. Fuller and Carl W. Fuller to Sherrie A. Fuller and Carl W. Fuller, 502 3RD AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Nicholas J. Alvarado Trustee, Israel J. Alvarado Trustee, and Alvarado Family Irrevocable Trust to Sebastian Carreno, 15490 LINCOLN RD, MORRISON, $25,000

Howard F. Janssen Trust, Howard F. Janssen Trustee, and Audrey Kay Janssen Trust to Robert L. Rosengren and Amy S. Rosengren, 2 Parcels: 17-01-400-001 and 17-01-400-005, $1,080,000

Executor’s Deeds

Nancy F Sandell Estate to Laurie Wheelington, 606 ASH AVE, MORRISON, $65,000

Leslie E. Williams Estate to Patrick R. Fecht and Debra A. Fecht, 1801 AVE E, STERLING, $112,500

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Jeffrey Fiegenschuh and Jeff Fiegenschuh to Andi Elder and Noah Higgins, 1 Parcel: 817 N 7th St, Rochelle, $168,500

John Dunne to Byron Forest Preserve District, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-31-153-011, $25,000

Palm Avenue Hialeah Tr20141 to Teresa Kieffer Trustee, David Kieffer Trustee, and Will Tr, 1 Parcel: 5481 N River Rd, Byron, $31,000

Zachary Ryan Richards to Demetris Wallace, 1 Parcel: 909 N 9th St, Rochelle, $161,561

Askvig Boys Construction Llc to Oscar Fletes, (3rd Party Victoria Fletes) 1 Parcel: 1209 Tilton Park Dr, Rochelle, $210,000

Dawnmary Lamb, Dawnmary Vancleve, and Bryan E. Lamb to Jessica Anne Rentfro, 1 Parcel: 308 W Emily St, Mt. Morris, $185,000

Edwin P. Buttens Iii to Riley Lofgreen, 1 Parcel: 708 W Washington St, Oregon, $135,000

Donald G. Patterson and Ruth Patterson to Donald G. Patterson Trustee, Ruth E. Patterson Trustee, and Donald G & Ruth E Patterson Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 320 Lake Lida Ln, Rochelle, $0.00

Jessica L. Freson to Chase Smolen, 1 Parcel: 1104 S 4th St, Oregon, $185,000

Quit Claims

Randall L. Sealby to Randall L. Sealby and Janet W. Sealby, 1 Parcel: 9877 N Blaine Dr, Byron, $0.00

Jesus Samaniego to Jesus Samaniego Garcia and Lorenza Sosa Nevarez, 1 Parcel: 231 N Peru St, Byron, $0.00

Mark Edward Rosenwinkel, Mark E. Rosenwinkel, Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel, and Gayle L. Rosenwinkel to Mark Edward Rosenwinkel Trustee, Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel Trustee, Mark Edward Rosenwinkel Rev Lv Tr, and Gayle Louise Rosenwinkel Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 1681 Knights Lane, Rochelle, $0.00

Daniel P. Mcnamara to Daniel P. Mcnamara and Jennifer Mcnamara, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-13-100-014, $0.00

Maria I. Munguia, Maria I. Macias, Salvador Munguia, and Pedro Esparza to Maria I. Munguia, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-226-020, $0.00

Christopher M Remhof to Michael A. Wiltzius, 1 Parcel: 508 Main St, Leaf River, $0.00

Bobbi Stockton and Blake Stockton, 1 Parcel: 610 S 6th St, Oregon, $0.00

Shane M. Porter to Kayla J. Porter, 1 Parcel: 12967 W Wilson St, Polo, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

John G. Stuff Jr. Trustee, E. Jane Hopkins Trustee, and Mary Elizabeth Love Stuff Rev Tr to William Wesley Grover Iii Trustee and William Wesley Grover Iii Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-31-200-007, $573,444

Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D. Oltmanns Tr to Shawn N. Winterton, 2 Parcels in Byron Township: 05-08-400-003 and 05-17-200-005, $878,435

Susan J. Clark Trustee, Stephen J. Clark Trustee, Restated Clark Family Private Rev Tr, and Clark Family Private Revocable Lv Tr to R&h Cattle Llc and R & H Cattle Llc, 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-26-400-002, $1,320,000

Donald A. Wetzel Trustee and Donald A & Lori B Wetzel Family Tr. To Grant Hilliard, 1 Parcel: 102 E Main St, Stillman Valley, $110,000

Deed in Trust

Leonard D. Belpedio and Vera L. Belpedio to Vera L. Belpedio Trustee and Vera L. Belpedio Revocable Tr, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-28-327-003, $0.00

Richard M. Reardon and Janet M. Reardon to Richard M. Reardon Trustee, Janet M. Reardon Trustee, and Reardon Family Tr, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-276-004, $0.00

Michael E. Austin, Linda K. Robin-Austin, and Linda K Robin Austin to Michael E. Austin Trustee, Linda K. Robin-Austin Trustee, Austin Land Tr, and Linda K Robin Austin Trustee, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 05-33-200-006, $0.00

Craig M. Hummel and Karen L. Hummel to Craig M. Hummel Trustee, Karen L. Hummel Trustee, and Hummel Family Tr1125, 2 Parcels: 09-08-200-004 and 09-28-200-003, $0.00

Maynard L. Stivers and Lorene K. Stivers to Mark W. Berndt Trustee, Lori A. Berndt Trustee, and Nnnutt House Family Tr, 2 Parcels in Leaf River: 03-15-300-013 and 03-15-300-014, $750,000

Larry A. Martin and Janice K. Martin to Andy R. Martin Trustee, Aaron H. Martin Trustee, and Saa Tr1225, 1 Parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-36-100-030; and 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-12-100-009, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, and James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr., 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-34-400-004, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Woosung Township: 20-01-100-001, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 2 Parcels: 21-07-200-003 and 21-07-200-009, $0.00

James R. Collins and Sandra L. Collins to James R. Collins Trustee, Sandra L. Collins Trustee, James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-07-200-005, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office