Back from knee injury, Macie Lofgren aids Sterling’s win over Alleman

Sterling senior Macie Lofgren wasn’t sure she would even suit up again this season.

Lofgren, who is Sterling’s tallest player at 6-feet, suffered a partially torn knee ligament just a handful of games into the season.

After getting cleared for game activity this week and playing 10 minutes in Tuesday’s win at Geneseo, Lofgren made the most of her court time in Thursday night’s 50-25 Western Big 6 Conference win over visiting Alleman.

Lofgren went 3 of 3 and finished with seven points in 12 minutes played.

With her leg still in a brace, Lofgren drilled her first 3-pointer of the season in the first quarter. It resulted in a big smile on her face.

“I’ve been waiting for that, honestly,” she said. “I was feeling it, so I just shot it.”

Lofgren was starting games early in the year before being sidelined.

“It’s been really hard just watching on the bench and sitting,” she said. “But I really love cheering on my teammates. So being able to go from No. 1 cheerer on the bench to coming into the games, it’s really a big deal to me.

“For all the circumstances, I’m so thankful for them.”

She still tried to contribute as much as possible during the injury.

“I hosted a team dinner when I was out,” she said. “I try to lead the team during practice, even when I couldn’t practice. It was different for me because I’ve always been kind of quieter and shy.

“I feel like I’ve stepped into this role of being like the leader and captain and it’s really been positive. Even if I was out, it still was a really good experience.”

She thought it would be a bigger challenge getting back on the court, but her teammates have helped the return. Lofgren said she was not able to jump for a long period.

“They’ve always brought me back up even if my head is down,” she said. “Even when I’m not practicing, they’re always looking out for me. It’s been really huge the role my teammates have played for me.”

Joslyn Green led the Warriors with 12 points, Nia Harris added eight and Jossy James [eight steals] had seven. Jae James had eight rebounds. It was also Sterling’s Crazy for a Cure Cancer Benefit night.

“We love Macie and we’re so glad she’s back,” Harris said. “She put on a show for us tonight, so we’re excited to see how far she’ll go for the rest of the season.”

Sterling’s Nia Harris dishes off a pass against Alleman’s Megan Hulke Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling has won two straight after challenging road losses at Byron, Quincy and Galesburg. Sterling held Alleman (12-14, 3-7) to just 11 points in the second half and grabbed 29 turnovers.

Lofgren looks to be a welcome addition for Sterling (18-8, 6-5 Big 6) with the postseason approaching.

“She’s worked tremendously hard to come back from her injury,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “I think that she’ll make a run with us here in the end of the season.”

While Lofgren’s presence will help in the post, she is also a capable shooter.

She’s grateful to be back.

“I was in the gym almost every day shooting and shooting and shooting [in the offseason],” she said. “And then five games in I get hurt, and it’s like, ‘Wow, I never got this time.’

“Just coming back is crazy. I’m just so happy for it.”