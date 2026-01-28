Sterling senior living center forced to evacuate, relocate residents to Dixon after sprinkler system leaks

Sterling’s Shepherd Premier Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care center, was evacuated on Tuesday after a broken sprinkler head led to water coming out of the ceiling and caused hazards with the building’s wiring, light fixtures, and water heaters.

Sterling Fire Chief David Northcutt said in a news release Tuesday night that a broken sprinkler head in the attic caused an emergency response from the Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, and CGH EMS, as well as an evacuation of occupants from the facility at 2201 E. LeFevre Road.

When responders arrived, they found the sprinkler system activated and staff reporting water coming from the ceiling in the southwest area of the facility, Northcutt said in a news release. Staff had begun evacuating the occupants from that wing.

Firefighters located a broken head above the ceiling in that area and shut off the water. To stop the system, water had to be shut off for the entire building. Additional hazards were identified, including water entering electrical wiring, light fixtures, and operating water heaters.

The Sterling Code Enforcement Department was requested to the scene. Upon arrival, a plan was developed for the care of the occupants, as they would not be able to stay at the facility until the issues were resolved.

The company has another facility in Dixon that could accommodate the occupants; however, travel time and the assistance required would take longer than was deemed safe for the occupants, Northcutt said.

At that point, the Whiteside County Senior Center offered transportation to move the occupants to its facility. The occupants were cared for until Shepherd Premier Senior Living could relocate them to the Dixon facility.

The East LeFevre location will require updates to the fire alarm, sprinkler system, and electrical systems before the facility can be reoccupied, Northcutt said.