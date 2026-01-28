4 Newman students named Illinois State Scholars

Four Newman Central Catholic High School students have been named Illinois State Scholars.

They are Matthew Clemen, Ryan Welty, Grace Tobias and River Fiorini.

These talented students rank in approximately the top 10% of graduates from Illinois high schools, according to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency.

Illinois State Scholars are chosen each year based on their ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank and are honored for their academic achievements.

Nearly 19,200 students from 686 high schools have been designated for this honor. Newman Central Catholic High School is located in Sterling.