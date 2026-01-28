Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

4 Newman students named Illinois State Scholars

Newman Central Catholic 2022 logo.

Newman Central Catholic logo (Provided by Newman Central Catholic High School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Four Newman Central Catholic High School students have been named Illinois State Scholars.

They are Matthew Clemen, Ryan Welty, Grace Tobias and River Fiorini.

These talented students rank in approximately the top 10% of graduates from Illinois high schools, according to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency.

Illinois State Scholars are chosen each year based on their ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank and are honored for their academic achievements.

Nearly 19,200 students from 686 high schools have been designated for this honor. Newman Central Catholic High School is located in Sterling.

EducationSterlingNewman Central Catholic PrepsSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois