Sterling Park District helps residents remain active during cold months

Although winter weather can limit outdoor activity, the Sterling Park District offers a wide variety of indoor programs and recreational opportunities to keep residents active, social and engaged throughout the colder months.

Indoor programs at facilities such as Westwood and the Duis Center provide options for all ages. Fitness classes, open gym times and a walking track allow residents to stay active regardless of snow or cold temperatures. Aquatic programs at the Duis Center give swimmers a warm indoor option for exercise and recreation.

Youth programming continues year-round with sports, enrichment classes and open-play opportunities that help children stay active and connected during the school year. These programs provide structure, social interaction and a healthy outlet for energy when outdoor play is limited.

Senior activities are an important part of the park district’s winter offerings. Social gatherings, fitness classes and low-impact programs give older adults opportunities to stay moving and maintain connections with others in the community. Many programs are designed with flexibility and accessibility in mind.

The Sterling Park District also offers drop-in activities, leagues and special events that encourage residents to try something new during the winter months. Whether focusing on fitness, recreation or social connection, indoor programs help residents maintain healthy routines despite the weather.

Program schedules and registration information are available at sterlingparks.org or by calling the Sterling Park District directly at 815-622-6200.