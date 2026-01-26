Sterling Federal Bank adds 2 new executive officers

Sterling Federal Bank President and CEO Bo Mays has announced the addition of two new executive officers: Courtney Randall and Belinda Miller.

Randall is vice president and chief operating officer. Joining the bank in 2008, Randall has most recently served as the compliance manager and Bank Secrecy Act officer. She earned her certified regulatory compliance manager designation through the American Bankers Association.

Randall resides in Morrison with her husband and has two sons. She is involved in her community and participates in several charitable initiatives. Randall currently serves as secretary for Community Christmas for Children and also is an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls.

Miller is vice president and chief information officer. Miller joined Sterling Federal Bank in 1994. Beginning as a part-time teller, she has held a variety of positions throughout the bank, most recently serving as the IT manager.

Belinda Miller (Photo provided by Sterling Federal Bank)

Miller is actively involved in the community and supports several local charitable efforts.

She serves as chair of the Community Christmas for Children Fundraising Committee and on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the village of Milledgeville.