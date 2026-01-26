Cook to speak about Appleby case at Wild Winter Wednesday in Fulton

The Feb. 4 Wild Winter Wednesday program in Fulton will feature Linda Cook, who will present “Still Vanished and Missing in QC Area - featuring the Trudy Appleby case”.

Cook writes a lot of crime stories, does a lot of crime reporting and has worked at WHBF for 5 years. She and her friend, Sharon Wren, also have a podcast called QC Crime Watch.

The Windmill Cultural Center at 110 10th Ave., Fulton, opens at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats. The building is disability accessible and the program is free and open to the public.

Programs begin about 9:15 a.m.

If River Bend schools are canceled, delayed or have remote learning, the Wild Winter Wednesday programs are canceled as well.