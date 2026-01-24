Color Me Happy Workshop in Dixon supports United Way

Color Me Happy, a hands-on mixed media art experience, will be led by Mary Oros, who will guide participants in creating a Positive Affirmation Flower canvas designed to inspire joy, confidence and self-love. (Photo provided by the United Way of Lee County)

United Way of Lee County is inviting the community to start the new year with creativity and self-care at its upcoming Color Me Happy Workshop at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon.

This hands-on mixed-media art experience, set for Thursday, Feb. 5, will be led by Mary Oros, who will guide participants in creating a positive affirmation flower canvas designed to inspire joy, confidence and self-love.

The workshop offers a relaxed and welcoming environment for attendees to unwind, reflect and express themselves creatively.

The Color Me Happy Workshop is held in partnership with Sauk Valley Bank, which is donating 100% of the event proceeds to benefit United Way of Lee County.

Funds raised will support local programs and community grants that strengthen education, health and financial stability throughout Lee County.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the workshop beginning at 6 p.m. The cost to attend is $40 per person, and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Whether attendees are setting intentions for the year ahead, planning a girls night out or simply making time for self-care before Valentine’s Day, the workshop provides a meaningful and enjoyable experience for all skill levels.

Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged. To register or learn more, visit unitedwayofleecounty.org/color-me-happy-workshop or call the United Way office at 815-284-3339.