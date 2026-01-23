Kiwanis Club of Sterling to host trivia night fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Sterling will host a fun, friendly trivia night Sunday, Feb. 1.

The event will take place at Sterling High School’s cafeteria from 3-5 p.m.

Players will be challenged to test their knowledge and try to solve questions from different decades. Join in the friendly competition with family, friends, co-workers, or choose to fly solo and take on the winning title. The Kiwanis Club of Sterling encourages all ages to participate in trivia night. Light refreshments will be served, with the opportunity for attendees to enter a dessert raffle.

Players can join individually for $20, or with a team of up to eight for $120. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund, which supports local high school students in their college education journey.

Interested players can register online at hi.switchy.io/nRb3. Registering for the event is highly encouraged; however, players can walk in the night of the event to sign up. Questions regarding the event can be directed to Elroy Wylde at elroywylde@gmail.com. To stay up to date with the Kiwanis Club of Sterling, follow the group on Facebook: @KiwanisClubofSterlingIllinois.

The event is sponsored by CGH Medical Center, Sauk Valley Community College, and Solstice Salon and Scalp Spa.

Sterling High School is located at 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling.