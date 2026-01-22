Shaw Local

UPDATED: School closures, remote learning announced for Friday, Jan. 23 

Icicles

Icicles (The Daily Journal/Scott Anderson)

By Charlene Bielema

Sauk Valley-area schools Thursday are announcing closures or a switch to remote learning in preparation for the dangerously cold temperatures predicted for Friday.

Here are the schools that have made an announcement so far:

Schools

Bureau Valley Schools: Closed/Virtual Learning

East Coloma-Nelson: Closed

Faith Christian School (Grand Detour): Closed

Freeport: Closed

Freeport Aquin: Closed/E-learning Day

Genoa-Kingston: Closed

Kings School: Closed

Morrison Schools: Closed

Montmorency: Closed

Ohio Schools: Closed

Princeton Schools: Closed/Virtual Learning

River Bend Schools (Fulton): Closed

Rockford Schools: Closed

Sterling Schools: Closed/Virtual Learning

College/universities

Rockford University: Campus Closed/Remote Learning

Sauk Valley Community College: Campus Closed/Remote Delivery

