UPDATED: School closures, remote learning announced for Friday, Jan. 23 

Sauk Valley-area schools Thursday are announcing closures or a switch to remote learning in preparation for the dangerously cold temperatures predicted for Friday.
Here are the schools that have made an announcement so far:
Schools
Bureau Valley Schools: Closed/Virtual Learning
East Coloma-Nelson: Closed
Faith Christian School (Grand Detour): Closed
Freeport: Closed
Freeport Aquin: Closed/E-learning Day
Genoa-Kingston: Closed
Kings School: Closed
Morrison Schools: Closed
Montmorency: Closed
Ohio Schools: Closed
Princeton Schools: Closed/Virtual Learning
River Bend Schools (Fulton): Closed
Rockford Schools: Closed
Sterling Schools: Closed/Virtual Learning
College/universities
Rockford University: Campus Closed/Remote Learning
Sauk Valley Community College: Campus Closed/Remote Delivery