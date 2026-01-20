Whiteside County property transfers for Jan. 12-16, 2026

Warranty Deeds

James P. Fisk to Christi A. Morgan, 510 SUNSET DRIVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $300,000

Justin R. Jensen and Randi L. Heusinkveld to James Robert Huizenga, 908 9TH AVE, FULTON, $138,000

Tracy K. Garcia to Sherri A. Bellini, 1609 RIVERVIEW RD, ROCK FALLS, $138,500

Shane Schutz to Bryan Camper and Andrea Camper, 1 Parcel: 17-11-404-016, $0.00

Kay A. Mucci to Peyton N. Smith and Michael M J Pidde, 409 PARK COURT, MORRISON, $85,000

David H. Thormahlen and Debra J. Thormahlen to Johnson Sunset Farms Llc, 3 Parcels: 21-10-100-006, 21-10-200-002, and 21-10-400-002, $4,052,430

Michael W. Taber to John Houston and Billie Houston, 1111 LEFEVRE RD W, STERLING, $79,000

Garret Winfield to Vermave Llc, 507 12TH ST W, STERLING, $56,500

Matthew Bahr and Britny to Norma Sperry, 824 9TH AVE, FULTON, $135,000

Tyler J. Thomas to Morgyn L. Barley, 13912 LINCOLN ROAD, MORRISON, $150,000

Nicolasa Rodriguez and Ruben J. Rodriguez to Braulio B. Castillo, 1001 19TH ST W, STERLING, $110,167

Cynthia A. Estrada to Brayden Garcia, 1316 6TH AVENUE, STERLING, $131,000

Marjorie R. Burtlow to Marjorie R. Burtlow and Dennis D. Burtlow, 13961 SPRINGHILL RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Joseph D. Rosengren and Patricia A. Rosengren to Yellow Rose Farms Llc, 11 Parcels: 16-24-100-003,16-24-100-004, 16-24-200-002, 16-24-200-006, 16-24-200-007, 16-24-200-009, 16-24-400-001, 16-24-400-002, 16-25-200-001, 17-10-400-003, and 17-10-400-005, $0.00

Patricia A. Rosengren and D. Joseph Rosengren to Legacy Rose Farms Llc, 2 Parcels: 17-13-200-006 and 17-13-400-001, $0.00

Quit Claims

Ronald L. Pell to Ronald L. Pell Trustee, Jennifer M. Pell Trustee, and Pell Family Trust, 17048 LINCOLN RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Doreen J. Mattes to Jeff Cole, 302 2ND ST E, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Nicolasa M. Rodriguez and Edwardo A. Rodriguez to Nicolasa M. Rodriguez, Edwardo A. Rodriguez, and Ruben J. Rodriguez, 1606 29TH PLACE, STERLING, $0.00

Christy I. Farrow to Stanley R. Farrow Jr., 9304 ELLIS RD, FENTON, $0.00

Diane S. Metzler to Katlyn J. Denning and Diane S. Metzler, 3611 MCCUE RD, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Carla R. Zajicek Trustee, Brenda R. Bousman Trustee, James K. Balk Trustee, and Balk Family Trust to Susan J. Heun Trustee, Kevin E. Heun Trustee, and Heun Family Trust, 1003 12TH ST, FULTON, $230,000

Charles D. Josephsen Trust and Trust No 708 to Kalina Sommer and Brayden Nelson, 1003 7TH ST W, STERLING, $91,700

Barbara L. Reynolds Trust and Scott A. Reynolds Trust to John Blanchard and Jodie J. Blanchard, 13600 KENNEDY RD, FULTON, $130,000

Scott A. Reynolds Trust and Barbara L. Reynolds Trust to Scott A. Reynolds Trust and Barbara L. Reynolds Trust, 13600 KENNEDY RD, FULTON, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Ramona S. Peterson Estate to Christopher Dravis and Ross Thuente, 1804 AVENUE K, STERLING, $75,000

John L. Witherow Sr. Estate to Peggy S. Witherow, 8750 WINTER STREET, ROCK FALLS, $0.00