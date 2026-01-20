Sterling’s Woodlawn receives grant to support Outreach Theater Program with Dixon Public Schools

Adam Czamanske (left) and Anne-Marie Williams (right) of Prairie Brome Solar present a check to Woodlawn Arts Academy Executive Director Christy Zepezauer. The grant will be used to support the Academy’s partner theater program with Dixon Public Schools. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling has been awarded a $1,500 grant from Prairie Brome Solar to support the Academy’s outreach theater program with Dixon Public Schools.

The grant will help cover the cost of the rights for the Academy and Dixon Public Schools’ recent production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”

“This grant helps remove financial barriers so more students can experience the magic and educational value of live theater,” said Christy Zepezauer, executive director of Woodlawn Arts Academy. “We are grateful to Prairie Brome Solar for investing in arts education and supporting a partnership that brings creativity, confidence and collaboration to students in Dixon and throughout our region.”

Prairie Brome Solar established its grant program in 2024 to invest in organizations that strengthen Lee County and reflect shared values of sustainability, education and long-term growth.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an arts-based, educational institution. The Academy offers year-round daytime and evening instruction in visual arts, music, dance, theater and culinary arts, plus education programs that encompass its preschool program, as well as STEM and literary arts programming.

In addition to classes and workshops, the Academy offers numerous performances and exhibits throughout the year.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the Academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the Academy office or on the website.

Prairie Brome Solar is a proposed 180-megawatt utility-scale solar project located in Lee County. Developed by Geenex, Prairie Brome Solare is designed to deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits to the local community.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate significant new tax revenue for schools, roads and public services; create construction and operations jobs; and provide reliable, locally produced energy for decades to come.