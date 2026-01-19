Shaw Local

Tampico First United Methodist Church’s annual chili supper is Jan. 28

By Shaw Local News Network

The men of the Tampico First United Methodist Church will serve its annual chili supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, in the church basement.

The meal will consist of homemade chili, relish plate, dessert, beverages, and a ham sandwich for an extra donation. Use the south door of the church for handicapped entrance, and use the elevator to the basement if you can’t use the stairs.

The church is two blocks west of Casey’s General Store on South Main Street. If you need a ride, call 815-535-3665.

Carryouts may be available if there is enough chili.

