2 Fulton High School students selected to 2026 All-State Choir

Paige Emerson and Kate Houzenga of Fulton High School were selected for the 2026 All-State Choir. (Photo provided by Fulton High School)

Last fall, 23,000 students from elementary, junior high and high schools across Illinois took part in a virtual audition process.

Out of these auditions, more than 7,000 students were selected to participate in district festivals that celebrated student musicians in bands, orchestras, choruses and jazz ensembles.

Students in grades 7-12 who participated in the ILMEA District Festivals are eligible for selection into the Illinois Music Education Association’s Junior and Senior All-State Student Programs.

This year, 2,000 students were chosen to participate in the 2026 All-State Student Programs, which will take place in Peoria from Jan. 28-31.

Paige Emerson and Kate Houzenga of Fulton High School were selected for the 2026 All-State Choir.

Students in the performing ensembles represent the top musicians in Illinois and have come together to present a series of All-State Concerts. Distinguished conductors and educators from across the country will direct each of these ensembles.

The Junior High All-State Concert will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, in Carver Arena at the Peoria Civic Center. Additionally, the 2026 Jazz Night Concert will showcase a night of music performed by student vocalists and instrumentalists in the Civic Center Theater.

The All-State Elementary Chorus, Senior All-State Concert, and Senior Honors Concerts will be presented Saturday, Jan. 31.