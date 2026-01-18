Tampico Lions Club selects scholarship essay topic

The Tampico Lions Club met Monday, Jan. 12, at the Tampico First United Methodist Church.

After the meal, President Lion Ron Church called the meeting to order with roll call and minutes of last month’s meeting.

Lion Secretary David Beck said the group had 100% of all the members in attendance. Beck read the minutes of the Dec. 8 meeting and 150 bags of candy were given to the Tampico Grade School children.

Church asked for old business. The Lions Members and spouses enjoyed the Christmas party at the Forrest Inn in Morrison.

Lion Terry Gaskill said the group needed to come up with a scholarship essay subject. After discussion, Beck read from his VFW newspaper a subject that said, “Is America Today Our Forefathers’ Vision?” All members felt this was a good subject to write on and it was approved.

Gaskill, scholarship coordinator, said he will contact Ida Holper at Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico High School, as she will post this subject so PLT seniors can write about it to apply for the 2026 TLC scholarships, which are due by the end of March.

Last year, TLC gave out two $500 scholarships. Essays will be due so the Lions can vote on them at their April 13 meal/meeting.

All essays will be numbered by Holper so the TLC members will not know who wrote them. The winning numbers will be given to Holper and she will give out the scholarships at the PLT high school graduation in May.

TLC meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the TFUMC. New members can join; if interested, call Gaskill at 815-535-3665.