Rock Falls’ Flock to the Rock ’26 coming Feb. 7

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education showcased live birds of prey on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Flock to the Rock in Rock Falls. Presenters captured the attention of the audience with all the different types of birds, including Tesa, a 7-year-old, red-hair hawk. (Photo provided by Katie Holloway)

Rock Falls Tourism will present Flock to the Rock ’26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Rock Falls American Legion.

This event is free and welcomes all ages. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of wildlife, education, and winter fun.

Before the event begins, everyone is encouraged to visit the Lower Dam area at 300 W. First St., along the Rock River, and watch eagles soaring and hunting along the river. Be sure to bring binoculars and/or a camera to catch them in action.

Please follow proper eagle etiquette

Avoid loud noises such as yelling, car door slamming or horn honking

Use binoculars or a spotting scope instead of trying to get closer

Never do anything to intentionally make an eagle fly

Event schedule at the American Legion

10:15 a.m.: Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center

Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center 11 a.m.: Native American culture presentation

Native American culture presentation 12 p.m.: Incredible Bats

Incredible Bats 1 p.m.: Gierhart Photo-Graphics

Gierhart Photo-Graphics Food will be available for purchase.

Robert Storm of Moline carves an eagle out of ice Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Flock to the Rock in Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Katie Holloway)

Special attractions

Robert Storm, ice carver, returns with live ice carvings outside in the American Legion parking lot at 10 a.m.

New for 2026

Come meet Rico the Sloth. Meet and greets are available at a cost of $10 cash or $10.50 with a credit card.

The Rock Falls American Legion is located at 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.