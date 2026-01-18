Rock Falls’ Flock to the Rock ’26 coming Feb. 7

Rock Falls Tourism will present Flock to the Rock ’26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Rock Falls American Legion.
This event is free and welcomes all ages. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of wildlife, education, and winter fun.
Before the event begins, everyone is encouraged to visit the Lower Dam area at 300 W. First St., along the Rock River, and watch eagles soaring and hunting along the river. Be sure to bring binoculars and/or a camera to catch them in action.
Please follow proper eagle etiquette
- Avoid loud noises such as yelling, car door slamming or horn honking
- Use binoculars or a spotting scope instead of trying to get closer
- Never do anything to intentionally make an eagle fly
Event schedule at the American Legion
- 10:15 a.m.: Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center
- 11 a.m.: Native American culture presentation
- 12 p.m.: Incredible Bats
- 1 p.m.: Gierhart Photo-Graphics
- Food will be available for purchase.
Special attractions
Robert Storm, ice carver, returns with live ice carvings outside in the American Legion parking lot at 10 a.m.
New for 2026
Come meet Rico the Sloth. Meet and greets are available at a cost of $10 cash or $10.50 with a credit card.
The Rock Falls American Legion is located at 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.