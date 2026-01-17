Shaw Local

Sterling church to host Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice celebration Jan. 18

Dr. Martin Luther King addresses an airport press conference on arrival to launch a three-day civil rights campaign in Chicago, July 23, 1965.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses an airport press conference on arrival to launch a three-day civil rights campaign in Chicago, July 23, 1965. (AP file photo/AP)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice Celebration at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, at Open Door Community Church in Sterling.

This is a family-friendly event that will help the community reflect, reconnect, rejoice and recommit in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There will be a free soup and dessert fellowship following the celebration.

Please bring canned food goods to donate to the local food bank.

The church is located at 1705 Sixth Ave. in Sterling.

