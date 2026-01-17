Sterling church to host Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice celebration Jan. 18

The Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice Celebration at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, at Open Door Community Church in Sterling.
This is a family-friendly event that will help the community reflect, reconnect, rejoice and recommit in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
There will be a free soup and dessert fellowship following the celebration.
Please bring canned food goods to donate to the local food bank.
The church is located at 1705 Sixth Ave. in Sterling.