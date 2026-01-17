Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for Jan. 5-9, 2026

Lee County
Warranty Deeds
David L. Floray and Julie A. Floray to Ludwig Dairy Inc, 1304 SIXTH ST W, DIXON, $155,000
Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Mitchael R. Dunphy and Katie J. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00
Andrew J. Oros and Mary A. Oros to Steven Odle, 316 THIRD STREET E, DIXON, $200,000
Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Mitchael R. Dunphy and Katie J. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $423,282
Quit Claim
Laneita F. Dunphy to Eric Miles, Mary Carlson, Deborah King, Joshua Miles, and Tim Miles, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00
Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Tim Miles, Eric Miles, and Mary Carlson to Laneita F. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00
William Althaus to Z-Best Enterprises, 1 Parcel: 02-15-23-101-016, $0.00
Laneita F. Dunphy to Eric Miles, Mary Carlson, Deborah King, Joshua Miles, and Tim Miles, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00
Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Laneita F. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00
Trustees Deeds
Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust to Roger A. Weitzel Trustee, Roger A. Weitzel Revocable Trust, Kathleen J. Weitzel Trustee, and Kathleen J. Weitzel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-25-200-004, $0.00
Gary L. Zinke Trustee, Alton J. Zinke Family Trust, Alton J. Zinke, and Dorothy Zinke Declaration Of Trust to David A. Zinke, Richard G. Zinke, and Gary L. Zinke, 277 KNOX ROAD, SUBLETTE, $0.00
Shirley A. Johnson Self Declaration Of Trust, and Rutcherd M. Johnson Iii Trustee to Brian Dallam and Angie Dallam, 1 Parcel: 11-16-17-300-009, $48,000
Bruce E. Keller Trustee, Edwin D. Yingling Trustee, and Timbercreek Trust No 84 to Hvarre Holdings Llc, 744 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON; 748 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON; and 752 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON, $43,600
Deeds in Trust
Richard L. Weitzel to Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-26-200-011, $0.00
Richard L. Weitzel to Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust, 2 Parcel: 19-22-24-400-012 and 19-22-25-200-004, $57,375
Katherine Tucker Nee Jolivet to Katherine Tucker Trustee and Trust No Tucker2025, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-279-005, $0.00
Jesse F. Maberry to Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Trust and Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Trustee, 833 DIXON AVENUE N, DIXON, $0.00
Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office
Whiteside County
Warranty Deeds
Michael G. Geerts and Marna B. Geerts to David E. Adolph and Renee N. Adolph, 1 Parcel: 03-07-100-002, $347,500
Vp Oil Company Inc to Grip Oil Company Inc, 1 Parcel: 11-21-410-013, $1,000,000
Robert D. Black and Mary K. Black to Super Wash Real Estate Llc, 655 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, 705 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, 707 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, $925,000
Loyd Holdings Llc to Great Enriched Days Llc, 19051 13TH ST, FULTON, $175,000
Bret Bielema and Jennifer Bielema to Lilee C. Leppanen AKA Lilee C. Leppanan, $85,000
Gregory W. Hummel, Marc G. Hummel, and Jeannie K. Rhodes to Dale E. Pfundstein Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-16-400-011, $250,000
Richard Shaw, Barbara Mccoy, Caroline Vasquez, Naomi Kleiboeker, Rachael Maronde, and Lena F. Shaw Estate to Ashley Jo Bell, 1402 9TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $115,000
Michelle Mccue, Marcia Mccue, Elizabeth Fischbach, and Robert J. Mccue Estate to Joshua Kirkland Ashley Kirkland, 12490 MATZNICK RD, STERLING, $0.00
Duran Homes Llc to Toomsen Rentals Llc, 308 6TH AVE, STERLING, $125,000
Christine L. Steinhagen and Darrin S. Steinhagen to Mitchell P. Milnes and Sandra L. Milnes, 8449 HICKORY HILLS RD, ROCK FALLS, $450,000
Patricia Jobe, Stephanie Waller, Denise Lendman, Philllip Vasquez, and Cecilia L. Campos Estate to Lukas Pounders, 603 7TH AVE, STERLING, $80,000
Lucas L. Heavener to Pete Rey Sanchez and Jackie Lyn Sanchez, 503 ADAMS STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $90,000
Shane Schutz to Bryan Camper and Andrea Camper, 1 Parcel: 17-11-404-016, $300,000
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Yezamin Cruz, 1805 FRENCH ST, ROCK FALLS, $59,500
John D. Hostetler and Ellen L. Hostetler to Melissa Shrock, Wendall Shrock, Weldon Shrock, and Jodi Shrock, 5 Parcels: 23-21-300-004, 23-21-400-001, 23-21-400-003, 23-21-400-008, and 23-21-400-011, $1,959,200
Stacy L. Bueno and Baltazar Bueno to Find A Place Now Llc, 517 12TH AVE, FULTON, $22,250
Hoffman Brothers Partnership to Rkh Properties Llc, 2905 ROCK FALLS RD W, ROCK FALLS, $488,500
Quit Claims
Kevan M. Devault Trust and James R. Devault Jr. Trust to Robert A. Mcclelland Iii and Laura E. Mcclelland, 1 Parcel: 01-01-300-006, $0.00
Dwayne A. Houzenga to Melissa A. Gonzales, 13620 TREVA DRIVE, MORRISON, $0.00
Melissa A. Gonzales to Dwayne A. Houzenga, 4 Parcels: 09-04-100-002, 09-04-100-003, 09-04-100-018, and 09-04-100-025, $0.00
Trustees Deeds
Erica L. Brokaw Trustee, Kenneth L. Ronzone Trustee, and Janice I. Ronzone Trust to Branden Gordon and Angelica Strutzenberg, 5102 SPRUCE ST, GALT, $208,000
Theodore L. Lewis Trustee, Deborah K. Seitz Trustee, and Leonard T. Lewis Trust to Brad Gendreau and Ashley Gendreau, 7 SHARON LANE, FULTON, $635,000
Executor’s Deeds
Gladys I. Rose Estate to Wendling Quarries Inc, 3870 PALMER RD, FULTON, $200,000
John N. Lyon Iii Estate to Marco A Chuchuca Mendoza, 511 7TH AVE, STERLING, $160,000
Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office
Ogle County
Warranty Deeds
Linda Applewhite to Aaron Harms and Devona Harms, 1 Parcel: 7472 N River Rd, Byron, $100,000
Aj Homes Llc to Woosung Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 511 S 2nd St, Oregon, $75,000
Brian H. Vanbriesen and Todd J. Vanbriesen to Paul M. Deizman and Shawna Patterson Meyer, 1 Parcel: 1912 S Daysville Rd, Oregon, $387,000
James F. May and Merilyn D. May to Joan E. Olivier, 1 Parcel: 708 N 12th St, Rochelle, $135,500
Thomas O. Hill and Nancy L. Hill to Todd P. Stecker, 1 Parcel: 7580 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $14,000
Rmj Llp to Glw Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 105 S. Lafayette St., Byron, $240,000
Hilary A. Hanna to Joshua M. Beach, 1 Parcel: 2913 S Lowden Rd, Oregon, $200,000
T&r Rentals Llc and T & R Rentals Llc to Amy L. Hayden, 1 Parcel: 1127 Pickwick Drive, Rochelle, $274,000
Contry Homes Group Llc to Brandon Canaday and Oliwia Canaday, 1 Parcel: 201 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $294,485
Benedict C. Reina Jr. to M&t Front Porch Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 109 Main St, Holcomb, $198,000
Matthew Lyons to Benedict C. Reina Jr., 1 Parcel: 109 Main St, Holcomb, $164,508
Harlem B. Horton, Leanne Horton, and Le Anne Horton to Priscilla M. Jackley, 1 Parcel: 705 S Division Ave, Polo, $72,500
Aj Homes Llc to Zachary Clark, 1 Parcel: 9020 Flagg Rd, Rochelle, $313,000
Denny R. Borgmann and Valerie A. Borgmann to Anthony Borgmann to Katie Borgmann, 1 Parcel: 8824 W Lightsville Rd, Leaf River, $0.00
Paul J. Holder and Kyle J. Kiper, 1 Parcel: 215 S. Ridge St., Creston, $449,900
Deborah A. Eakle and Douglas A. Lambert to Thomas E. Hillison and Susan E. Hillison, 1 Parcel: 1036 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $154,900
Bank Holcomb and Richard C. Hall Iii, 1 Parcel: 6181 N IL Rte 251, Davis Junction, $280,000
Quit Claims
Matthew Beninato and Heather Beninato to Sandra Malahy, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 16-31-127-004, $0.00
Dyln Ross to Linda Applewhite, 1 Parcel: 7472 N River Rd, Byron, $0.00
Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker to Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker, 2 Parcel: 7580 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, and 7620 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $0.00
Connor R. Bontjes and Scott A. Watson to Connor R. Bontjes and Emily A. Bontjes, 1 Parcel: 325 N Mineral St, Byron, $0.00
Trustees Deeds
Brian H. Vanbriesen Trustee, Todd J. Vanbriesen Trustee, and L&s Tr818 to Brian H. Vanbriesen and Todd J. Vanbriesen, 1 Parcel: 1912 S Daysville Rd, Oregon, $0.00
Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D. Oltmanns to Mark A. Miller and Patricia L. Miller, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 04-36-300-021, $206,710
Deeds in Trust
Harold G. Diehl to Harold G. Diehl Trustee and Alhgd Land Holding Tr, 1 Parcel in Brookville Township: 06-36-100-002, $0.00
Harold G. Diehl to Harold G. Diehl Trustee and Alhgd Land Holding Tr, 4 Parcels in Brookville Township: 06-25-300-002, 06-25-300-003, 06-25-400-002, and 06-36-200-001, $0.00
Jesse F. Maberry to Jesse Maberry Jr. Trustee and Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Tr, 2 Parcels: 1002 N Etnyre Terrace, Oregon, and 1002 N Etnyre Te, Oregon, $0.00
Executor’s Deeds
Vaida Yelinek Deceased By Executor to Tony R. Zellers, 1 Parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-001, $1,008,061
Vaida Yelinek Deceased By Executor to Michael J. Hemmersbach and Diane K. Hemmersbach, 1 Parcel: 6228 W White Eagle Rd, Leaf River, $540,309
Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office