Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for Jan. 5-9, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

David L. Floray and Julie A. Floray to Ludwig Dairy Inc, 1304 SIXTH ST W, DIXON, $155,000

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Mitchael R. Dunphy and Katie J. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Andrew J. Oros and Mary A. Oros to Steven Odle, 316 THIRD STREET E, DIXON, $200,000

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Mitchael R. Dunphy and Katie J. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $423,282

Quit Claim

Laneita F. Dunphy to Eric Miles, Mary Carlson, Deborah King, Joshua Miles, and Tim Miles, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Tim Miles, Eric Miles, and Mary Carlson to Laneita F. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

William Althaus to Z-Best Enterprises, 1 Parcel: 02-15-23-101-016, $0.00

Laneita F. Dunphy to Eric Miles, Mary Carlson, Deborah King, Joshua Miles, and Tim Miles, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Laneita F. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust to Roger A. Weitzel Trustee, Roger A. Weitzel Revocable Trust, Kathleen J. Weitzel Trustee, and Kathleen J. Weitzel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-25-200-004, $0.00

Gary L. Zinke Trustee, Alton J. Zinke Family Trust, Alton J. Zinke, and Dorothy Zinke Declaration Of Trust to David A. Zinke, Richard G. Zinke, and Gary L. Zinke, 277 KNOX ROAD, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Shirley A. Johnson Self Declaration Of Trust, and Rutcherd M. Johnson Iii Trustee to Brian Dallam and Angie Dallam, 1 Parcel: 11-16-17-300-009, $48,000

Bruce E. Keller Trustee, Edwin D. Yingling Trustee, and Timbercreek Trust No 84 to Hvarre Holdings Llc, 744 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON; 748 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON; and 752 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON, $43,600

Deeds in Trust

Richard L. Weitzel to Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-26-200-011, $0.00

Richard L. Weitzel to Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust, 2 Parcel: 19-22-24-400-012 and 19-22-25-200-004, $57,375

Katherine Tucker Nee Jolivet to Katherine Tucker Trustee and Trust No Tucker2025, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-279-005, $0.00

Jesse F. Maberry to Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Trust and Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Trustee, 833 DIXON AVENUE N, DIXON, $0.00

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Michael G. Geerts and Marna B. Geerts to David E. Adolph and Renee N. Adolph, 1 Parcel: 03-07-100-002, $347,500

Vp Oil Company Inc to Grip Oil Company Inc, 1 Parcel: 11-21-410-013, $1,000,000

Robert D. Black and Mary K. Black to Super Wash Real Estate Llc, 655 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, 705 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, 707 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, $925,000

Loyd Holdings Llc to Great Enriched Days Llc, 19051 13TH ST, FULTON, $175,000

Bret Bielema and Jennifer Bielema to Lilee C. Leppanen AKA Lilee C. Leppanan, $85,000

Gregory W. Hummel, Marc G. Hummel, and Jeannie K. Rhodes to Dale E. Pfundstein Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-16-400-011, $250,000

Richard Shaw, Barbara Mccoy, Caroline Vasquez, Naomi Kleiboeker, Rachael Maronde, and Lena F. Shaw Estate to Ashley Jo Bell, 1402 9TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $115,000

Michelle Mccue, Marcia Mccue, Elizabeth Fischbach, and Robert J. Mccue Estate to Joshua Kirkland Ashley Kirkland, 12490 MATZNICK RD, STERLING, $0.00

Duran Homes Llc to Toomsen Rentals Llc, 308 6TH AVE, STERLING, $125,000

Christine L. Steinhagen and Darrin S. Steinhagen to Mitchell P. Milnes and Sandra L. Milnes, 8449 HICKORY HILLS RD, ROCK FALLS, $450,000

Patricia Jobe, Stephanie Waller, Denise Lendman, Philllip Vasquez, and Cecilia L. Campos Estate to Lukas Pounders, 603 7TH AVE, STERLING, $80,000

Lucas L. Heavener to Pete Rey Sanchez and Jackie Lyn Sanchez, 503 ADAMS STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $90,000

Shane Schutz to Bryan Camper and Andrea Camper, 1 Parcel: 17-11-404-016, $300,000

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Yezamin Cruz, 1805 FRENCH ST, ROCK FALLS, $59,500

John D. Hostetler and Ellen L. Hostetler to Melissa Shrock, Wendall Shrock, Weldon Shrock, and Jodi Shrock, 5 Parcels: 23-21-300-004, 23-21-400-001, 23-21-400-003, 23-21-400-008, and 23-21-400-011, $1,959,200

Stacy L. Bueno and Baltazar Bueno to Find A Place Now Llc, 517 12TH AVE, FULTON, $22,250

Hoffman Brothers Partnership to Rkh Properties Llc, 2905 ROCK FALLS RD W, ROCK FALLS, $488,500

Quit Claims

Kevan M. Devault Trust and James R. Devault Jr. Trust to Robert A. Mcclelland Iii and Laura E. Mcclelland, 1 Parcel: 01-01-300-006, $0.00

Dwayne A. Houzenga to Melissa A. Gonzales, 13620 TREVA DRIVE, MORRISON, $0.00

Melissa A. Gonzales to Dwayne A. Houzenga, 4 Parcels: 09-04-100-002, 09-04-100-003, 09-04-100-018, and 09-04-100-025, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Erica L. Brokaw Trustee, Kenneth L. Ronzone Trustee, and Janice I. Ronzone Trust to Branden Gordon and Angelica Strutzenberg, 5102 SPRUCE ST, GALT, $208,000

Theodore L. Lewis Trustee, Deborah K. Seitz Trustee, and Leonard T. Lewis Trust to Brad Gendreau and Ashley Gendreau, 7 SHARON LANE, FULTON, $635,000

Executor’s Deeds

Gladys I. Rose Estate to Wendling Quarries Inc, 3870 PALMER RD, FULTON, $200,000

John N. Lyon Iii Estate to Marco A Chuchuca Mendoza, 511 7TH AVE, STERLING, $160,000

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Linda Applewhite to Aaron Harms and Devona Harms, 1 Parcel: 7472 N River Rd, Byron, $100,000

Aj Homes Llc to Woosung Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 511 S 2nd St, Oregon, $75,000

Brian H. Vanbriesen and Todd J. Vanbriesen to Paul M. Deizman and Shawna Patterson Meyer, 1 Parcel: 1912 S Daysville Rd, Oregon, $387,000

James F. May and Merilyn D. May to Joan E. Olivier, 1 Parcel: 708 N 12th St, Rochelle, $135,500

Thomas O. Hill and Nancy L. Hill to Todd P. Stecker, 1 Parcel: 7580 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $14,000

Rmj Llp to Glw Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 105 S. Lafayette St., Byron, $240,000

Hilary A. Hanna to Joshua M. Beach, 1 Parcel: 2913 S Lowden Rd, Oregon, $200,000

T&r Rentals Llc and T & R Rentals Llc to Amy L. Hayden, 1 Parcel: 1127 Pickwick Drive, Rochelle, $274,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Brandon Canaday and Oliwia Canaday, 1 Parcel: 201 Autumnwood Ln, Davis Junction, $294,485

Benedict C. Reina Jr. to M&t Front Porch Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 109 Main St, Holcomb, $198,000

Matthew Lyons to Benedict C. Reina Jr., 1 Parcel: 109 Main St, Holcomb, $164,508

Harlem B. Horton, Leanne Horton, and Le Anne Horton to Priscilla M. Jackley, 1 Parcel: 705 S Division Ave, Polo, $72,500

Aj Homes Llc to Zachary Clark, 1 Parcel: 9020 Flagg Rd, Rochelle, $313,000

Denny R. Borgmann and Valerie A. Borgmann to Anthony Borgmann to Katie Borgmann, 1 Parcel: 8824 W Lightsville Rd, Leaf River, $0.00

Paul J. Holder and Kyle J. Kiper, 1 Parcel: 215 S. Ridge St., Creston, $449,900

Deborah A. Eakle and Douglas A. Lambert to Thomas E. Hillison and Susan E. Hillison, 1 Parcel: 1036 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $154,900

Bank Holcomb and Richard C. Hall Iii, 1 Parcel: 6181 N IL Rte 251, Davis Junction, $280,000

Quit Claims

Matthew Beninato and Heather Beninato to Sandra Malahy, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 16-31-127-004, $0.00

Dyln Ross to Linda Applewhite, 1 Parcel: 7472 N River Rd, Byron, $0.00

Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker to Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker, 2 Parcel: 7580 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, and 7620 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Connor R. Bontjes and Scott A. Watson to Connor R. Bontjes and Emily A. Bontjes, 1 Parcel: 325 N Mineral St, Byron, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Brian H. Vanbriesen Trustee, Todd J. Vanbriesen Trustee, and L&s Tr818 to Brian H. Vanbriesen and Todd J. Vanbriesen, 1 Parcel: 1912 S Daysville Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D. Oltmanns to Mark A. Miller and Patricia L. Miller, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 04-36-300-021, $206,710

Deeds in Trust

Harold G. Diehl to Harold G. Diehl Trustee and Alhgd Land Holding Tr, 1 Parcel in Brookville Township: 06-36-100-002, $0.00

Harold G. Diehl to Harold G. Diehl Trustee and Alhgd Land Holding Tr, 4 Parcels in Brookville Township: 06-25-300-002, 06-25-300-003, 06-25-400-002, and 06-36-200-001, $0.00

Jesse F. Maberry to Jesse Maberry Jr. Trustee and Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Tr, 2 Parcels: 1002 N Etnyre Terrace, Oregon, and 1002 N Etnyre Te, Oregon, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Vaida Yelinek Deceased By Executor to Tony R. Zellers, 1 Parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-001, $1,008,061

Vaida Yelinek Deceased By Executor to Michael J. Hemmersbach and Diane K. Hemmersbach, 1 Parcel: 6228 W White Eagle Rd, Leaf River, $540,309

