Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce scholarship applications now available

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is opening scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year.

The SVACC awards scholarships to students pursuing a college degree in a variety of fields. Scholarship applications can be found at saukvalleyareachamber.com/scholarships. Application deadlines vary depending on the scholarship.

The Charles Farnham Scholarship – This scholarship is dedicated to an individual who was highly active with the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Farnham’s professional background and employment focus was on industrial relations at Northwestern Steel and Wire, where he was a vice president. The Farnham application is a one-year, $1,000 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must attend Sterling High School, Rock Falls High School or Newman Central Catholic High School. A minimum of two scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 each.

Agricultural Scholarship – The Agricultural Scholarship is available for any student attending high school in the Whiteside Area Career Center service area and pursuing a career pathway in the field of agriculture.

The SVACC Agri-Business Committee will award several scholarships in the following categories:

A minimum of $1,500 in scholarships to students attending an accredited four-year college or university. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

A minimum of $750 in scholarships to students attending Sauk Valley Community College. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

A minimum of $750 in scholarships to students attending an accredited community college or two-year college. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

The SVACC Manufacturing Scholarship – This scholarship is open to students who are current seniors in a Whiteside Area Career Center high school, a current student at Sauk Valley Community College or Morrison Institute of Technology, or a current resident of the Sauk Valley area who will be attending SVCC or MIT and pursuing a career in a manufacturing-related field. This application is for a one-year, $500 scholarship.

Hispanic Business Leaders Scholarship – This application is for a one-year, $1,000 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must reside in the Sauk Valley area. Applicants must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a full-time undergraduate student in an accredited four-year or two-year institution in the U.S. or U.S. territories. At least one parent must be of Hispanic ancestry.

CDL Scholarship – This application is for a one-year, $750 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must reside within the Sauk Valley Community College district and be enrolled in the SVCC commercial driver’s license program. Application deadlines vary based on the program schedule.

Scholarship applications are available at saukvalleyareachamber.com/scholarships. For more information, call 815-625-2400.