Reps. Fritts and Spain to host ‘Medicare 101’ seminar

State Reps. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, and Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, will host a free Medicare 101 seminar for local seniors Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The seminar will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, 601 W. 10th St. in Rock Falls.

“I invite all local seniors who have questions about Medicare to attend this free seminar,” Fritts said. “This seminar is one way for us to remain proactive in assisting our senior population by ensuring they are able to fully utilize their Medicare benefits.”

“This event is intended to help residents navigate the complexities of Medicare and have their questions answered,” Spain said. “I am pleased to again offer this opportunity to ensure seniors are not left uncertain or unable to access health care.”

The seminars will be hosted by experts from the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program, who are able to offer information and guidance about the intricacies of Medicare. This information will assist Medicare recipients in making empowered decisions about their coverage options. Questions from attendees are encouraged.