Lee County property transfers for Jan. 5-9, 2026

Warranty Deeds

David L. Floray and Julie A. Floray to Ludwig Dairy Inc, 1304 SIXTH ST W, DIXON, $155,000

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Mitchael R. Dunphy and Katie J. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Andrew J. Oros and Mary A. Oros to Steven Odle, 316 THIRD STREET E, DIXON, $200,000

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Mitchael R. Dunphy and Katie J. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $423,282

Quit Claim

Laneita F. Dunphy to Eric Miles, Mary Carlson, Deborah King, Joshua Miles, and Tim Miles, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Tim Miles, Eric Miles, and Mary Carlson to Laneita F. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

William Althaus to Z-Best Enterprises, 1 Parcel: 02-15-23-101-016, $0.00

Laneita F. Dunphy to Eric Miles, Mary Carlson, Deborah King, Joshua Miles, and Tim Miles, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Deborah King, Joshua Miles, Mary Carlson, Tim Miles, and Eric Miles to Laneita F. Dunphy, 1 Parcel: 10-13-10-200-010, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust to Roger A. Weitzel Trustee, Roger A. Weitzel Revocable Trust, Kathleen J. Weitzel Trustee, and Kathleen J. Weitzel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-25-200-004, $0.00

Gary L. Zinke Trustee, Alton J. Zinke Family Trust, Alton J. Zinke, and Dorothy Zinke Declaration Of Trust to David A. Zinke, Richard G. Zinke, and Gary L. Zinke, 277 KNOX ROAD, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Shirley A. Johnson Self Declaration Of Trust, and Rutcherd M. Johnson Iii Trustee to Brian Dallam and Angie Dallam, 1 Parcel: 11-16-17-300-009, $48,000

Bruce E. Keller Trustee, Edwin D. Yingling Trustee, and Timbercreek Trust No 84 to Hvarre Holdings Llc, 744 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON; 748 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON; and 752 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON, $43,600

Deeds in Trust

Richard L. Weitzel to Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-26-200-011, $0.00

Richard L. Weitzel to Richard L. Weitzel Trustee and Richard L. Weitzel Trust, 2 Parcel: 19-22-24-400-012 and 19-22-25-200-004, $57,375

Katherine Tucker Nee Jolivet to Katherine Tucker Trustee and Trust No Tucker2025, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-279-005, $0.00

Jesse F. Maberry to Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Trust and Jesse F. Maberry Jr. Trustee, 833 DIXON AVENUE N, DIXON, $0.00