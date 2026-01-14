Shutter to Think: A first day to remember in Dixon

Robert Bradley snaps a picture of son Robert, 6, and daughter Octavia, 5, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, outside of Washington School. Dixon students had their first day of the 2025-26 school year. (Alex T. Paschal)

It’s a bit of a curious thing. As I was filing through my images from the past year, I came across not one, not two but three pictures that made it through the first editing phase – all taken for first-day-of-school coverage in Dixon.

These three went into a pot of 35 that eventually got whittled down to 10. The photos were all sweet and whimsical and also strange that only about one hour of photo work gave up so many that I liked enough to include in the year-end favorites list. I couldn’t in good conscience keep all three so the one included here kind of became the odd one out.

But as I once again study the picture, the more I like it. The little “rock-and-roller” stumping for dad’s camera, his young sis looking like she has once again had it with big bro’s antics.

There’s love here – along with silliness, excitement and a family dynamic that promotes all these things.

Plus the dad said he liked my shirt, so that made me feel cool.

Looking back at the dates of the photos I chose for the “favorites”, I went looking for some kind of a parallel between my work and personal life - call it a bit of self-exploration.

I can’t say for certain but I feel like the times of highs might run in conjunction with what I perceive to be some of my better work. I don’t think I’m blazing any new trails here. I suppose I just haven’t looked at it as a whole; it’s just a few data points to consider.

Alex T. Paschal is a Shaw Local photographer who covers the Sauk Valley.