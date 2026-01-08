Whiteside County case yields 10-year prison sentence for Chicago man

A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Whiteside County court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ronald Lewis, 37, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to that charge as part of a plea deal that dismissed four Class X felonies – delivery of 400 to 900 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated delivery of 100-plus grams of methamphetamine, being an armed habitual criminal, and possession of 400 to 900 grams of methamphetamine.

Also dismissed were one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card. All of those charges stemmed from a September 2023 case.

Ronald Lewis (Photo provided by Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

He also must serve six months of mandatory supervised release and was fined $2,500. He was given credit for 848 days served.

In an unrelated case, Lewis was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a correctional institution employee after a Sept. 11 scuffle in the Whiteside County Jail. That charge was dismissed Nov. 19 as part of his plea agreement in the September 2023 case, according to court documents.