Sinnissippi Centers offering up to four $1,000 scholarships

Sinnissippi Centers once again will offer up to four $1,000 college scholarships for individuals seeking a career in the human services field.

Information has been shared with high school counseling staff in Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson and Whiteside counties.

“Our college scholarship program is available exclusively to those who seek education in human services – social work, psychology, sociology or other human services specialties,” said DeAnne White, Sinnissippi Centers’ vice president and chief administrative officer. “It recognizes and rewards high school seniors on the path to higher education with a $1,000 scholarship to use toward a full-time or part-time course of study.”

Sinnissippi Centers will award up to four $1,000 scholarships in 2026.

Scholarship applicants need to meet the following requirements:

be a 2026 graduating northwest Illinois-area high school senior

beginning in the fall, plan to enroll in a full-time or part-time course of study at an accredited two- or four-year university in Illinois

have a declared major that falls within the human services field

Candidates will need to submit:

their completed application

a high school transcript, with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 required

a written essay answering the prompt “What a career in human services means to me”

a letter of recommendation from one school counselor, teacher or other school official

Completed applications received on or before the March 13 deadline will be considered by a panel comprising Sinnissippi Centers employees and management.

Applications will be assessed on academic achievement, a letter of recommendation and an essay. The essay and letter of recommendation will be assessed on spirit, content and quality. Course selection and GPA will be the basis for academic achievement consideration.

A downloadable application is available on Sinnissippi’s website at sinnissippi.org/scholarships.

Funding for this scholarship program is provided, in part, by donations to Sinnissippi Centers. For more information, call Sinnissippi Centers at 815-284-6611 and ask for the administration department; mention the human services scholarship program.