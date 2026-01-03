Whiteside County man charged with sex assault, battery

A Whiteside County man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, battery and unlawful restraint.

Jose Estrada, 32, whose town of residence is not listed in court documents, is accused of two counts of criminal sexual assault with force, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of unlawful restraint in connection with a Dec. 31 incident. All are felonies.

One domestic battery charge accuses him of intentionally strangling a woman, while the other accuses him of using a sharp object to slash her arm. All charges name the same woman as the victim, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed a petition to detain Estrada, with Judge James Heuerman ruling Friday that Estrada will remain in the Whiteside County Jail.

His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12.