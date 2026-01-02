‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ and winter music recitals to highlight Woodlawn students’ skills in January

Students participating in the Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools winter musical theater program rehearse songs and choreography for their upcoming performances of “Mary Poppins Jr.” The show will be performed Jan. 9-11 at James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School. (Photo Provided By Woodland Arts Academy)

Woodlawn Arts Academy students will be showing off their theater and music skills this winter with performances of “Mary Poppins Jr.” and winter music recitals both set for January.

The Academy is once again partnering with Dixon Public Schools for a winter musical theater production. The arts academy and school district will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, and Saturday, Jan. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11, at James A. Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School.

Tickets are $10.25 each and are on sale now at centennialauditorium.org. Tickets also will be available at the door. A processing fee will be applied to all credit and debit card ticket purchases.

The production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” features fourth through eighth graders from Dixon’s Reagan and Madison schools. A total of 31 students will be performing under the direction of Faith Morrison, music director Mardi Huffstutler, and assistant directors Grace Wadsworth and Ashley Aurand.

From MTI Shows: The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

The following two weekends, music will be the focus. Piano and vocal students of Nadine Appel, Clea Arbogast and Mardi Huffstutler will perform at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. Guitar and ukulele students will finish the month with a recital at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, in the J. Mark Beaty Performance Center at Woodlawn Arts Academy.

The music recitals are free to attend, though donations are welcome, and the public is invited to attend to show their support of the Academy’s music students.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the Academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the Academy office or on the website. The Academy acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council.