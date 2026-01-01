Lee Center Church, Amboy Lions Chili Luncheon & Basket Raffle set for Jan. 18

Come join the Amboy community for chili and fellowship with friends and neighbors Sunday, Jan. 18, as the Lee Center Church and Amboy Lions play host to the Chili Luncheon & Basket Raffle. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Come join the Amboy community for a delicious bowl of chili and great fellowship with friends and neighbors from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, as the Lee Center Church and Amboy Lions play host to the Chili Luncheon & Basket Raffle.

The luncheon and basket raffle will take place at the Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat chili with toppings, crackers, carrots, Jell-O, cake and drinks. Carryouts are available.

Donations are accepted at the door. The basket raffle ticket fundraiser includes single tickets for $1 and six tickets for $5. A variety of baskets will be available.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Lee Center Church Building maintenance fund and the Amboy Lions Club – Amboy Community Projects.