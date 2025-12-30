Rock Falls student performs in Carthage Christmas Festival

Lydea King participated in the 151st Christmas Festival at Carthage College in the A. F. Siebert Chapel in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

King, from Rock Falls, is a member of wind orchestra and philharmonic orchestra.

The Carthage Christmas Festival is one of the largest and most beloved events on campus, bringing together over 3,500 people throughout the festival weekend. The Christmas Festival artistic staff includes Professors Margaret Burk as artistic director and Matthew Hougland as production director.

The wind orchestra was conducted by James Ripley. The philharmonic orchestra was conducted by E. Edward Kawakami. Vox Ignis, Carthage choir and Lincoln Chamber singers were conducted by Burk. Voces Aquae and Carthage Treble choir were conducted by Polly Amborn. Accompanists were Melissa Cardamone and Gregory Berg.