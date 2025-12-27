Ever Google your symptoms at 2 a.m.? This free workshop in Erie is for you

If you’ve ever typed “why does my knee hurt” into WebMD and ended up convinced you have a rare tropical disease, you’re not alone. We’ve all been there.

And that’s exactly why the Erie Public Library is hosting a free, in-person workshop from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Here’s what you’ll actually learn at Improving Online Health Literacy:

How to tell if a health website is legit or just trying to sell you supplements

How to organize your medical records online so you’re not frantically searching for paperwork at the doctor’s office

Where to find real support groups and credible health information online

How to get answers without judgment (yes, anonymously if needed)

The Digit-ILL team from Western Illinois University will lead the in-person session, and you don’t need to be tech-savvy to participate. If you can Google something, you can do this.

Whether you’re managing a health condition, caring for a family member, or just tired of falling down internet health rabbit holes, this workshop gives you the tools to be smarter about your health online.

The event is free and there will be snacks.