Wild Rose Casino & Hotel Clinton to host Fool House – The Ultimate 90’s Party: The Millennium Tour

Wild Rose Casino & Hotel will present Fool House – The Ultimate 90’s Party: The Millennium Tour on Friday, March 20, in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the DJ to get the party started at 7:30 p.m. The Ultimate 90’s experience starts at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.

Fool House - The Ultimate 90’s Party is bringing the 90’s VMA’s Tour, including music from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Eminem, Britney Spears, Madonna, Spice Girls & more. The Millennium Tour is a totally epic 1990s and 2000s throwback party.

The Millennium Tour includes:

VIP red carpet photo op (Y2K fashion strongly encouraged)

A pre-show pop culture trivia to test retro knowledge

A pre-show party with curated playlist and video

A massive balloon drop finale to blow the roof off

Tickets are $20 plus tax/fees and are available for purchase at the Iowa Store Box Office or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.

A concert ticket and a VIP Fab Club merch package goes for $50; purchasers will receive a concert ticket, a fanny pack, koozie, light-up scrunchie, slap bracelet, sunglasses and exclusive VIP credential with lanyard. Limited quantities are available.

A cash bar will be available. For more information, visit Wild Rose’s Facebook page or Wild Rose’s website. Each ticket includes an After-Party Reward: a choice of $10 Free Play, $5 Match Play, or one free drink.

The casino is located at 777 Wild Rose Drive in Clinton, Iowa.