Culver’s of Dixon fills need at local food pantry

Culver's of Dixon donated $500 to the Dixon Food Pantry. (Photo provided by Culver's of Dixon)

Culver’s of Dixon donated to the Dixon Food Pantry to support them in feeding those in need throughout the community.

Traditionally, Culver’s of Dixon partners with local organizations and nonprofits to host a share night where a percentage of sales is donated to the organization.

When the business learned the Dixon Food Pantry was in need of additional support, they decided to donate $500 to the local pantry. The donation will be used to purchase meat, produce, and dairy from the central food bank to give to those in need in the local community.

If you would like to donate to the Dixon Food Pantry during this holiday season, call 815-288-4848.