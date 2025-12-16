Dixon YMCA partners with YMCA of Rock River Valley under 1-year agreement to strengthen, enhance Dixon Y

The Dixon Family YMCA has formed a partnership with the YMCA of Rock River Valley to help strengthen operations, enhance services, and accelerate the Y’s long-term vision of becoming one of the best rural YMCAs in the country.

Under a one-year management agreement that went into effect Dec. 1, the YMCA of Rock River Valley will provide executive leadership support to the Dixon YMCA, working closely with the local Board of Directors and staff.

This agreement, made possible through a grant from YMCA of the USA, is designed to bring additional experience, resources and mentorship to support the Dixon Y’s continued growth and success, according to a news release.

“This partnership is a bridge to the future,” said Ermir Ramadani, Dixon Family YMCA board president. “It allows us to strengthen our local YMCA, bring in proven expertise, and continue the incredible momentum that has been building in recent months. This partnership gives us the tools and support to achieve our community’s vision for a thriving, sustainable YMCA.”

The Dixon Family YMCA Board of Directors has been working closely with community leaders, including the city of Dixon and Discover Dixon, to stabilize finances, enhance childcare operations, and strengthen programming. The partnership with Rock River Valley YMCA represents the next strategic step in that process.

“The Dixon YMCA is a cornerstone of this community,” said Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss. “This partnership brings added expertise and support that will help our Y not only sustain operations, but thrive. Our Board and local leaders have been doing tremendous work, and this step ensures the momentum continues.”

Through the agreement, Brent Pentenburg, CEO of the YMCA of Rock River Valley, will serve as a resource to the Dixon YMCA leadership team. The Rock River Valley YMCA will also assist in the recruitment of a new local executive director to lead the Dixon YMCA.

“YMCAs across the country are realizing opportunities to collaborate,” Pentenburg said. “By sharing knowledge and resources, we can create efficiencies and expand the programs and services that benefit members and families. We’re excited to help strengthen the Dixon YMCA while preserving its deep community roots.”

Lee County Industrial Development Association President Tom Demmer said the partnership reflects strong, forward-thinking leadership.

“This is about building for the future,” Demmer said. “The Dixon YMCA Board and staff have done tremendous work to stabilize the organization. Partnering with the YMCA of Rock River Valley ensures our community can continue that progress with added capacity and expertise.”

The YMCA of Rock River Valley, based in Rockford, serves nearly 50,000 people across six branches and is one of the largest nonprofit employers in northern Illinois. The Dixon Family YMCA will remain an independent association under local governance throughout the partnership.

“This partnership provides access to proven systems and leadership while keeping our YMCA locally rooted,” said Amanda Wike, executive director of Discover Dixon. “It’s the best of both worlds – a collaboration that strengthens what’s already great about Dixon and positions us for the next 50 years.”

The Dixon Family YMCA, founded in 1872 and at its current Galena Avenue location since 1971, continues to provide childcare, youth programs, fitness, and aquatics for families throughout the Sauk Valley region.