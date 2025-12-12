Rock Falls’ horse-drawn wagon rides set for Dec. 12 canceled due to cold

FILE: Visitors wait to ride horse-drawn carriages Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 through the holiday light display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Due to inclement weather and out of concern for the safety of volunteers, organizers have decided to reschedule the horse-drawn wagon rides and visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus that were planned for Friday, Dec. 12, at the Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls.

However, the Holiday Light Display will be open for drive-through viewing Friday night and throughout the weekend from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The horse-drawn wagon rides and Santa & Mrs. Claus visits now will be Friday, Dec. 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with the last ride given around 8:15 p.m. No vehicles will be allowed in the park on that evening. Guests may park on nearby side streets and walk to the Little Schoolhouse parking lot, where wagon rides will begin.

The display also can be viewed by driving through on Saturday, Dec 20; Sunday, Dec. 21; Friday, Dec. 26; and Saturday, Dec. 27.